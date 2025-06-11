Spacemade launches new hub tailored for the business side of fashion and beauty

Spacemade, the UK’s fastest-growing flexible workspace operator, has launched Studio Y, a new hub tailored for scaling fashion, beauty and creative businesses, located at the Notting Dale Campus in West London.

Opening at the Yellow Building in the Notting Dale Campus, the 19,000 square foot space aims to fill a critical gap in West London by offering dedicated workspace for small to medium brands as well as direct-to-consumer businesses, resellers, consultants, stylists, content creators, marketing, talent and PR agencies, those “powering fashion’s commercial engine and supporting the full business lifecycle of fashion and beauty brands”.

The workspace is located in the Notting Dale Campus, home to fashion and beauty names, including Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo, Monsoon, Dune, Penelope Chilvers, Mario Testino, Rodial and Nip + Fab, and has been designed with a focus on “community and connection” to create a setting where brands can “connect, collaborate, and thrive”.

Jonny Rosenblatt, co-founder of Spacemade, said in a statement: “Our vision is to create a mini ecosystem where fashion businesses, both small and large, can thrive. By providing proximity to other fashion-related enterprises, we aim to foster meaningful connections and new opportunities within this industry.”

Spacemade adds that Studio Y, which is close to Westfield White City, is more than a workspace but “a fashion-forward community where connections drive business growth,” tapping into the demand for spaces to support fashion, beauty and creative businesses looking to scale and connect.

The Studio Y space includes co-working and private offices, as well as a showroom-friendly event lounge for press and buyer previews, a kitchen area, and informal meeting and breakout areas.

Membership also includes a curated fashion and beauty event calendar, a peer network of fashion entrepreneurs and service providers, and exclusive member perks and partner discounts.

Peter Simon, founder of Monsoon and Accessorize and the creative mind behind Notting Dale Campus, added: “We are excited to partner with Spacemade to bring Studio Y to the iconic Yellow Building at Notting Dale Campus. As a vibrant hub for fashion and beauty brands, this location embodies the creative energy and innovation that West London is renowned for.”

Co-working memberships at Studio Y start from 129 pounds a month, while private offices for 2 to 22 desks start from 425 pounds per desk/month.

