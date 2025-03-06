Spain's Lookiero and Germany's Outfittery merge to lead the European online personal shopping market.

The Spanish online personal shopping platform Lookiero has merged with its largest competitor to date, the German platform Outfittery. The newly formed Lookiero Outfittery Group aims to establish itself as the European leader in assisted online shopping.

Both companies confirmed to FashionUnited that the merger has been structured as a partnership of equals. While financial details and exact capital distribution remain undisclosed, the new entity will combine the competitive strengths of each business. Lookiero, with its expertise in women’s fashion styling and a strong presence in the French market, will complement Outfittery, which has traditionally catered to male clients but also serves women and has a particularly strong foothold in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

Following the merger, the newly formed company will operate on a shared technological platform to continue serving existing customers. However, both Lookiero and Outfittery will retain their distinct brand identities, as well as their respective teams and locations. Lookiero will continue to be based in Bilbao, while Outfittery will maintain its headquarters in Berlin. The leadership of the new group will be shared between Oier Urrutia, founder and former CEO of Lookiero, who will serve as Group CEO, and Julia Bösch, founder and CEO of Outfittery, who will take on the role of Chairwoman, overseeing strategic direction.

Shipping boxes from Lookiero and Outfittery, now part of the Lookiero Outfittery Group. Credits: Lookiero and Outfittery.

“This merger allows us to combine our technological expertise and in-depth understanding of our customers to build a globally leading company in the future of digital personal shopping,” said Oier Urrutia. In a joint statement from both companies, he also expressed gratitude to the teams and investors who made this step possible.

“Lookiero and Outfittery are a perfect match—both culturally and strategically,” added Julia Bösch. “We share the vision that the global fashion market needs a leading provider of a fully personalised digital shopping experience.” She emphasised that the merger brings together complementary strengths, driving mutual growth. “Together with our teams, we will enhance our services and inspire an expanding international customer base with tailored looks and personalised styling advice.”

A leading company with three million customers and 130 million euros in revenue

The Lookiero Outfittery Group will emerge as a new European leader in the online personal shopping segment. The company will launch with a strong presence in 13 markets, backed by over three million active customers. In the 2024 financial year, the two platforms generated a combined revenue of 130 million euros, a figure they aim to increase further. A key objective for 2025 is to ensure the profitability of both platforms, with a clear focus on achieving a double-digit EBITDA margin.

Julia Bösch, founder and CEO of Outfittery, alongside Oier Urrutia, founder and CEO of Lookiero. Credits: Patrycia Lukas for Lookiero and Outfittery.

A central focus for the new company will be to maximise synergies between the two platforms while improving operational efficiency. By integrating resources and processes, the group expects to optimise costs while offering customers access to a broader range of fashion brands—over 200 are already available, with further expansion in the pipeline. The company is also set to accelerate its expansion into new markets, reinforcing its position as a leader in Europe’s online fashion retail sector. Forecasts predict that the European online fashion market will reach a value of 219 billion euros by 2028.

“The European online fashion sector is growing rapidly, with personalised shopping experiences driving this transformation. By leveraging artificial intelligence and human expertise, we are enhancing the customer experience,” stated the Lookiero Outfittery Group. “This merger puts us in an ideal position to shape the future of personalised shopping.” The company draws inspiration from successful models such as US-based Stitch Fix, which reported 1.34 billion dollars in revenue and an EBITDA of 29.3 million dollars in 2024.

Julia Bösch, Gründerin und Geschäftsführerin von Outfittery. Credits: Patrycia Lukas für Lookiero und Outfittery.

Are there plans for brand consolidation, such as withdrawing from certain markets or merging under a single brand?

Oier Urrutia, CEO of Lookiero: Both brands will continue to operate, and there are no plans to withdraw from any markets. The strength of our group lies in having both Lookiero and Outfittery, allowing us to serve different customer segments with distinct needs.

The key advantage is that both brands will operate on a shared platform without competing with each other. This enables us to optimise the customer experience, which remains our top priority. Naturally, we will continue to adapt our strategic approach based on market dynamics.

Julia Bösch, CEO of Outfittery: The merger is designed to establish Europe’s leading personalised online shopping provider, driving sustainable growth and long-term profitability. Our goal is market leadership. Both companies have successfully positioned themselves within different target groups and markets, and we will leverage these complementary strengths.

Keeping both brands allows us to cater to diverse customer segments with tailored offerings. There are no plans to merge under a single brand; instead, we will capitalise on our presence in different regions and the strength of our brands to deliver an even more personalised and efficient service.

What are the next steps, and what short-, medium-, and long-term goals does the new group have?

Urrutia: In the short term, our biggest challenge is integrating the best of both companies. We aim to merge our technologies and expertise to maximise our value proposition. In the medium term, we will focus on consolidating synergies and enhancing the customer experience through advanced AI-driven recommendations and optimised logistics. Long term, we plan to drive growth by expanding into new markets and diversifying our offerings—potentially including categories such as children's fashion—while keeping personalisation at the core of our business.

Bösch: In this initial phase post-merger, we are fully focused on uniting our teams and building a strong, cohesive organisation. Simultaneously, we are working on operational integration to create a powerful, efficient platform. Looking ahead, we will explore new growth opportunities, whether through market expansion or product diversification. Our ultimate goal is to continuously innovate in the field of personalised online shopping.

Oier Urrutia, founder and CEO of Lookiero. Credits: Patrycia Lukas, courtesy of Lookiero and Outfittery.

Beyond expanding the product offering and entering new markets, what other strategies will the Lookiero Outfittery Group implement to drive further growth?

Urrutia: At present, our revenue primarily comes from selling clothing through our personal shopping service, which will remain the core of our business. However, in the long term, we plan to develop new services, explore strategic partnerships, and further enhance our operational efficiency to accelerate growth.

Bösch: Fashion retail remains our main source of income. Looking ahead, we see significant potential in expanding our platform through collaborations with brands, introducing new services, and streamlining processes—ensuring we offer our customers an even more compelling value proposition.