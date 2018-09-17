Spanish childrenswear label Pili Carrera enters administration

Spanish children's fashion firm Pili Carrera has voluntarily entered administration – ‘voluntary bankruptcy request’ according to the Spanish system – as it failed to meet "the obligations contracted within the agreed deadlines," the company said in a statement.

In a statement issued on September, 14 echoed by the Spanish journal ‘ABC”, the board of directors of Pili Carrera said that in recent months the company has tried to deal with all payment commitments, trying different ways without any of the tried solutions having obtained the expected result.

In the corporate release the fashion firm for children anticipates that in the short term, they will undertake "a viability plan and a payment plan with the creditors". Pili Carrera states that in a "complex and competitive" environment such as the current one, the petition for bankruptcy is "an exercise of responsibility".

Looking ahead, Pili Carrera reinforces its commitment to customers, franchised partners, and retailers in Spain and abroad, and ensures that it will continue to bet as it has been for a manufacturing model made in its center in Mos (Pontevedra, Spain).

Founded in the sixties, Pili Carrera children's clothing can be found in more than 600 multi-brand outlets in fifteen countries such as the United States, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, Mexico or Kuwait.

Image: Pili Carrera, official web