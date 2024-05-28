Spanish intimates brand ZD Zero Defects enters the US

Intimates brand ZD Zero Defects has set its sights on the US, parent company Barcelona-based Textil Zede has confirmed, after it closed its last fiscal year with sales of more than 2.2 million euros.

The move builds on an internationalisation strategy at the company that has already been in play since 2015, and has since been a driver in the reaping of positive results over the last few years.

As such, ZD Zero Defects said it was to reissue the plan through “significant” investments designed to “unlock” the full potential of the international market, especially that of Europe and the US, the latter of which it is planning to start marketing within this year.

As part of the renewed strategic plan, the brand will push for digitalisation and the development of new fabrics, with funding from Textile Zede to also go towards positioning the brand in the avant-garde intimate fashion segment that it had once held a presence in over a decade ago.

Such materials come with “unique properties” and were a decisive factor in the scaling up of their operations that escalated in 2012, when it first launched into the women’s underwear category and later, in 2015, when it began to export its garments globally.

This has resulted in notable financial growth among its wider operating markets, with up to 5 percent of the firm’s total turnover now descending from international zones – Germany being its main European market.

It is this factor that has allowed it to now consider the US as a viable new base, where it will place a particular importance on the west coast before gradually expanding throughout the country. This has already been put into play through the company’s existing commercial department.