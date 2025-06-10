Spanish textile industry partners with MagnoLab for innovation and sustainability

The Spanish textile industry is set to expand its focus on innovation and sustainability through a new collaboration agreement with MagnoLab, a leading Italian initiative involving specialized textile companies.

As announced on June 10, 2025, by the Textile Industry Confederation (Texfor), along with the Fundació per la Industria del Gremi de Fabricants de Sabadell 1559 and the Fundación Textil Algodonera, this agreement grants Spanish textile companies access to MagnoLab's "innovation ecosystem." This partnership aims to enhance their technical knowledge and promote best practices in circularity.

Texfor stated that "MagnoLab is a network of companies in the textile supply chain that collaborate to develop innovative solutions, sustainable processes, and new products with high added value." The Italian initiative provides facilities for testing various manufacturing processes under circularity principles within a single, specialized industrial space, covering the entire textile supply chain. These resources are now accessible to Spanish companies through the collaboration.

Pioneering Center in Textile R&D, serving the industry

Located in Magnonevolo, Piedmont, near Biella (a hub of northern Italian textile industry), MagnoLab operates as an "innovative district" dedicated to textile innovation. It functions as a collaborative center, uniting a diverse network of companies from the Italian textile value chain to address industry challenges.

Since its establishment in 2022, this research, innovation, and development center, spearheaded by Italian textile companies, has continuously welcomed new partners, including international entities. The latest addition is Spanish textile companies, formalized through the agreement between MagnoLab, Texfor, the Fundació per la Industria del Gremi de Fabricants de Sabadell, and the Fundación Textil Algodonera.

MagnoLab, founded in 2022 by companies with over 50 years of experience (including DBT Fibre, Marchi&Fildi, Filidea, Di.Vè, Pinter Group, Maglificio Maggia, and Tintoria Finissaggio 2000), explained that these companies operate in complementary sectors of the textile industry. They collaborate with shared objectives and a unified vision for the future of the sector. MagnoLab emphasizes an "openness to new partners in the sector for cooperation" and is rapidly expanding its international network, now extending its reach to Spain through this collaboration agreement.

