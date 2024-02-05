Spanx promotes Caroline Whitton to CEO & names Jeanne Jackson as Executive Chair

Shapewear and lifestyle brand Spanx announced the appointment of two new executive positions as the brand ushers in a new generation of leadership. The board of Directors at Spanx LLC has promoted Caroline (Cricket) Whitton to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and appointed Jeanne Jackson as Executive Chair.

Cited as "the driving force behind" Spanx's digital transformation, Whitton joined the company in 2017 and most recently served as president and chief growth officer, where she led the company's revenue and growth efforts worldwide.

Before joining the team at Spanx, Whitton was in charge of digital growth at several retail brands, including Wayfair and Design Within Reach. In her new role, Whitton is set to work closely with Jackson and Spanx's female board to execute the company's ambitious growth plans.

Spanx promotes Caroline Whitton to CEO

"I am so happy to announce Cricket as the CEO of Spanx. Her deep commitment to our brand gives me a lot of confidence in the continued success of our business," said Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, in a statement. "I am also thrilled to welcome Jeanne Jackson to the Spanx family. Her unparalleled industry experience will be invaluable as we enter this next phase of growth and innovation."

Whitton noted that she was "honored" to continue leading the team at Spanx in her new role at a pivotal moment of growth in the company's history. "I'm energized by the opportunity to partner even more closely with Sara, our visionary founder, and to collaborate with Jeanne," added Whitton in a statement.

Jackson brings with her decades of executive leadership experience at leading apparel, retail, and lifestyle brands, previously holding C-level roles and senior leadership positions at Nike, Walmart, Gap, Victoria's Secret, the Walt Disney Company, and Saks Fifth Avenue. A seasoned corporate director, she currently serves on the boards of Moncler, Monster Beverage, and Delta Airlines.

Jackson is acclaimed for revolutionizing the product and market strategies of renowned brands and is listed among Business Week's Top 25 Managers, Vanity Fair's Most Influential Women in America, and Fortune's Top 50 Powerful Women in US Business.

Spanx names Jeanne Jackson a new Executive Chair

"I have long admired the evolution and thoughtful expansion of the Spanx business," said Jackson in a statement. "It has grown beyond its roots as a category-creator in shapewear and is increasingly recognized as a performance apparel business that cannot be defined by a single category. The best is yet to come for Spanx, and I look forward to working with Cricket, Sara, and the Board to drive the brand to the next level."

Founded by Blakely in 2000, Spanx has expanded from offering shapewear and innerwear solutions to offering a complete assortment of womenswear, including outerwear, denim, activewear, and more. "Cricket and Jeanne make a powerful team, and I'm looking forward to working closely with them both in their new roles," added Blakely.