Sparxell secures funding to scale plant-based colour technology

Cambridge-based biotech firm Sparxell has raised 5 million US dollars in a pre-series A funding round to scale its 100 percent plant-based, high-performance biodegradable colour technology, as it looks to replace toxic chemicals in the 48 billion US dollar global colourants market.

The round was led by SWEN Capital Partners’ Blue Ocean 2 fund, which focuses on solutions to ocean overexploitation, climate change, and pollution, along with participation from Alpha Star Capital, which brings deep expertise in biomimicry and AI-driven innovation and extensive fashion and beauty connections, and Cambridge Enterprise.

In a statement, Sparxell said the investment will accelerate its transition from pilot programmes to commercial-scale manufacturing, with tonne-scale production facilities operational this year to meet demand from global fashion and beauty brands.

The investment follows a landmark year for LVMH-backed Sparxell in 2025, where the colourant technology start-up secured a 1.9 million euro grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC), and also showcased several high-profile collaborations across fashion, beauty, automotives, and packaging. This included a collaboration with British designer Patrick McDowell on the world’s first fashion pieces coloured using plant-based structural colour and work with Pangaia on the world’s first plastic-free, toxin-free, and fully biodegradable logo prints.

Sparxell x Patrick McDowell synthetic dye-free gown Credits: Sparxell

Dr Benjamin Droguet, founder and chief executive of Sparxell, said: "Our technology isn't just an alternative – it is here to stay because it delivers superior performance due to its nature-inspired features. This funding takes us from proof of concept to production and commercial launches.

“We're at an inflexion point. Brands are under pressure to eliminate synthetic toxins from their supply chains. Momentum is building in Europe around banning ‘forever chemicals’ such as PFAS. The EU microplastics ban is also now in force, while the FDA is reassessing synthetic colour additives.”

Sparxell raises 5 million US dollars to drive the future of colour technology

Sparxell cellulose-based colourant textile samples Credits: Sparxell

Sparxell aims to “revolutionise” the world of industrial colourants utilising its patented technology, which uses cellulose from wood pulp, extracting and assembling cellulose crystals into structures that reflect specific wavelengths of light to create 100 percent plant-based structural colour, eliminating petroleum-based chemicals, synthetic dyes, toxic heavy metals, and minerals.

Using physical structures rather than toxic chemicals to create colour, Sparxell explained that their capabilities span pigment powders, glitters, inks, sequins, and films for applications across textiles, cosmetics, food and beverage, packaging, paint and coatings, and automotive sectors.

Sparxell x Pangaia collaboration Credits: Sparxell

The textile industry alone releases 1.5 million tonnes of toxic synthetic dyes into waterways annually, and unlike synthetic dyes, which persist in the environment and complicate recycling, Sparxell’s 100 percent cellulose pigments are biodegradable and integrate into circular economy systems, “fundamentally transforming end-of-life scenarios for coloured textiles and packaging”.

The pre-series A funding will drive three strategic priorities for Sparxell: scaling manufacturing to tonne-scale production; accelerating product certification for textiles, cosmetics, and automotive applications; and hiring new staff, including for business development.

Sparxell plant-based pigment in cosmetic products Credits: Sparxell

Droguet said: "Every major brand knows they need to eliminate toxic chemicals and colourants. These have been on their checklist, but with limited options that truly compete with synthetics’ performance. The question isn't if, but when and how. We have the answer from nature itself.

"We're giving them a solution that's ready now, performs better, and costs competitively at scale. Brands no longer have to choose between sustainability and performance."

Sparxell x Positive Materials Partnership Credits: Sparxell

Mélanie Le Guen, investment director at SWEN Capital Partners' Blue Ocean strategy, added: "Sparxell’s innovation is fully aligned with the ambition of our SWEN Blue Ocean 2 fund. By reinventing colour through a bio-based, biodegradable approach, Sparxell offers a tangible response to a major environmental challenge while enabling global industries to transition toward safer and more sustainable practices. We are delighted to accompany them in this next phase of growth."