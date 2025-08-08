Specsavers to make five million pound investment in supply chain

Eyewear specialist Specsavers is set to expand and upgrade its UK supply chain through an investment that intends to usher in a new chapter for its manufacturing facility in Kidderminster, Worcestershire.

According to a report by the Retail Times, the retailer has planned to invest five million pounds over a two year period in the site, which serves as its Vision Labs production facility, creating prescription lenses for the brand’s 900 national stores.

Through the funding, which will include an upgrade in technology to streamline its manufacturing process, Specsavers said the site’s production capacity will increase from 140,000 to more than 200,000 lenses per week once completed.

Next to addressing rising demand across the UK, Specsavers is also expecting the facility’s upgrade to come with a number of environmental benefits, including efficient use of electricity and reduced water consumption.

In a statement, director of European manufacturing and distribution operations, Lee Timbrell, said: “Today’s announcement is an important milestone for Vision Labs and marks an exciting new chapter for the site and its 350-strong team, who work tirelessly to provide the very best service to our stores throughout the UK.

“This investment is a commitment to them, to our customers and to the future of Specsavers in the UK.”

