Sperry continues relaunch with European distribution partnership

Footwear label Sperry is continuing its relaunch in Europe through a new partnership with Dubois, which has been appointed as the “regional engine” by the US brand’s parent company Authentic Brands Group.

Following a “high-impact” return to the UK and Ireland markets, Sperry has now set its sights on mainland Europe, specifically the Benelux and DACH regions. Here Dubois, a Belgian distributor which was recently acquired by the UK’s Gardiner Bros, will enact a “seamless rollout”.

Both Gardiner Bros and Dubois will jointly oversee the regional relaunch, with the latter to input local market intelligence while the former will provide its brand-building knowledge.

The official sell-in for the Sperry collection will begin May 1. Authentic is focused on establishing a presence in premium independent retailers and key accounts to retain the label’s aspirational and accessible identity.

This formula has already been applied to Sperry’s products, for which premium executions of staple footwear, such as the Authentic Original boat shoe, are merged with contemporary streetstyle trends in a bid to maintain brand relevance.

Speaking on this latest rollout, Henry Stupp, head of EMEAI at Authentic, said the expansion “marks an important step in our broader European growth strategy”. “Following strong momentum in the UK and Ireland, we’re seeing clear demand for brands that blend heritage with a modern, fashion-forward point of view,” he continued.