Spinnova and Renewcell partner on scaling circular fibre production

Two players in the circular textile field have come together in a bid to commercialise and scale the production of textile waste-based fibre to create consumer products.

Sustainable textile material company Spinnova and Swedish textile recycling innovator Renewcell will work together on spinning such fibres into products via a new production concept that combines each of their patented technology.

Renewcell’s biodegradable pulp, dubbed Circulose, previously used to produce textiles like viscose, will now be implemented by Spinnova, which said it had already made successful trials of spinning Circulose into new textile fibre.

The first batches of Spinnova fibre made with 100 percent Circulose have been produced for yarn and fabric development.

The two companies said they were currently assessing options to begin scaling textile-to-textile fibre production with potential partners, with the first consumer products from this new fibre now expected to become available by the end of 2024.

In a release, Ben Selby, Spinnova’s deputy CEO, said: "The fashion and textile industry needs new solutions and collaboration across its supply chain, which makes this such an exciting partnership for us.

“Our goal is to accelerate the fashion industry’s transition to a circular economy and explore options to scale textile-to-textile fibre production.

“Developing our partnership with the skilled Renewcell team has been a great pleasure and the first tests combining Renewcell’s material and Spinnova’s technology have been very promising.”