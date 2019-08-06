Sports Direct acquires Jack Wills for 12.75 million pounds

Finally Mike Ashley's company has won the bid to acquire troubled fashion retailer Jack Wills’ assets and stores across the UK and Ireland and the international Jack Wills brand for a cash consideration of 12.75 million pounds. The company made an announcement after the stock market closed yesterday.

After Jack Wills appointed KPMG as administrators on Monday, the firm sold the business to Sports Direct, which recently acquired House of Fraser and Evans Cycles via a similar process. According to the reports, options for the company’s international business, which includes stores in the Far East, the US and the Middle East, are still being assessed.

The company employs around 1,700 personnel across its operations and operates six franchised stores across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and an ecommerce channel serving 130 countries. According to the accounts filed with the Companies House UK, Jack Wills reported pre-tax loss of 29.3 million pounds and EBITDA loss of 7.5 million pounds for the year to January 31, 2018, while sales were down 1.1 percent to 129.3 million pounds.