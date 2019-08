Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct has announced that Grant Thornton will quit from its position as the retailer’s auditor.

Following a review of its client portfolio, Grant Thornton has decided not to seek reappointment as its auditor from 11 September when Sports Direct’s next annual general meeting will take place.

Last month, Sports Direct delayed the publication of its annual results after receiving a 624 million pound (674 million euro) claim from Belgian tax authorities.