Sports Direct partners with Zapp for on-demand World Cup merchandise delivery

British sportswear giant Sports Direct has partnered with delivery platform Zapp to offer FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise to customers across London, with the goal of making products available within 20 minutes.

The collaboration will run throughout the tournament and gives football fans access to official merchandise, including shirts and match-day essentials, alongside groceries and drinks through a single order.

The move comes as retailers look to capitalise on major sporting events through faster and more flexible fulfilment options. According to Zapp, 78 percent of football-related orders are placed within 90 minutes of kick-off, often outside traditional retail trading hours.

A Sports Direct spokesperson said: “The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest moments in the global sporting calendar. Through our partnership with Zapp, we're extending access to our FIFA World Cup 2026 range across London, combining Sports Direct's industry-leading football offering with Zapp's on-demand delivery capabilities.”

Zapp said that interest in football-related products has already accelerated ahead of the tournament, with the company's commercial director Rowan Lawson adding that searches linked to football on the platform have increased by more than 300 percent since teams arrived in the US.

The announcement follows the launch of Sports Direct's World Cup campaign, “When Football Was Football”, which focuses on the nostalgia and cultural significance of the tournament.