Sports Direct to close Wigan warehouse, 300 jobs to be lost

Mike Ashley’s Sport Direct is reportedly set to close its packing facility in Wigan, Greater Manchester on June 13, resulting in 300 job losses.

Workers from the Wigan warehouse were informed of the news on Monday, according to the Guardian, with a source telling the British news publication that the sports retailer had exercised its right to end its 10-year lease on the warehouse prematurely.

Britain’s general union GMB described the closure as a ‘body blow for the North West’ on its website. “This closure is another body blow for the North West – caused by a company with a track record of putting profits before people,” Paul McCarthy, GMB regional secretary, said in a statement.

“The hard-working, dedicated staff at the warehouse have already been put through the grinder once when the site was run by JJB - and now this. GMB will not rest until every member receives the redundancy pay they are legally entitled. Then we will discuss next steps.”