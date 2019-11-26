Sports Direct to rebrand as Frasers Group

Sports Direct International is to rebrand as Frasers Group in December as part of the company’s elevation strategy.

The UK sportswear giant is expected to formally rebrand after its shareholder meeting 16 December. Following its acquisition of House of Fraser, Sports Direct is upgrading its profile and consumer position, which also owns luxury fashion chain Flannels.

The name Frasers Group reflects Frasers, the upmarket offshoot of House of Fraser. Last year the department store group was saved from administration and acquired by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct for 90 millions pounds.

Image courtesy Sports Direct