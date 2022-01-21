Sports Illustrated announces new gender equality advertising mandate

To mark its 58th publication anniversary, Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit has announced a new advertising mandate that will see only brands helping to drive gender equality be featured in the magazine’s annual print issue and digital presence.

To implement the mandate, the company has introduced the Pay with Change platform which will celebrate companies creating change for women. All brands that can prove their past, current or future work in this area “will be certified as a changemaker”, the publication said, and will therefore be able to purchase an advertising space within the SI Swimsuit 2022 print issue.

Brands will also have the opportunity to be featured across the publication’s digital properties, including social media channels, with additional prospects for certified changemakers based on investment dollars.

In a statement, the popular media outlet’s general manager, Hillary Drezner, said the Pay with Change initiative will be the company’s “new standard of business moving forward”.

She continued: “It’s our proof of progress, proof of passion and proof of our belief that we must be the change we want to see. Starting now, we’ll turn our advertising and activation space into a place to create change for women.”

A percentage of every advertisement dollar generated by the annual issue will go towards the creation of the Sports Illustrated Gender Equity Fund, supporting a nonprofit that centres around generating equitable futures for women.

Additionally, the company will be launching a new app, The Swimfluence Network, based on the development of a digital community formed around the brand. Users will be able to speak directly with SI staff and models, as well as learn more about live events, castings and related content.