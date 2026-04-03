Sportsshoes.com leverages native app for digital growth

UK running specialist Sportsshoes.com has transformed its digital strategy by integrating a native mobile application designed to foster customer loyalty and enhance commercial performance. The business, which was founded in 1982 and now reports a turnover exceeding 100 million pounds (133 million dollars), developed the platform as a key component of its transition toward a composable digital architecture.

Working alongside UK software specialist One iota (OI), the retailer prioritised the establishment of stable technological foundations. This ensured the application could integrate effectively with existing commerce, content and search infrastructure.

Strategic architecture and revenue impact

Sportsshoes.com chief technology officer, Jon Cleaver, noted that the application was always central to the long-term vision, though the company remained realistic regarding the timing of the rollout. Cleaver stated that the internal stack required a full rebuild of the core architecture before the application could be launched to ensure future channels would function smoothly.

The strategic delay has yielded significant results, as the application has garnered close to 300,000 downloads since its inception. During peak trading periods, the platform accounts for up to 20 percent of total revenue.

Data indicates that application users consistently outperform web-only customers. These individuals demonstrate higher conversion rates, increased average order values and a greater frequency of purchase.

Enhancing customer lifetime value

Cleaver emphasised that the application serves as more than a transactional tool, acting instead as a primary destination for the brand’s most valuable customers. By shifting engagement to a native platform, the company has reduced its reliance on paid acquisition.

“We are no longer repeatedly paying to reacquire people who already love the brand,” Cleaver said.

The retailer has focused on providing exclusive value to its Ultra members through specialized content, competitions and unique experiences. The application also features deep integrations with partners including England Athletics, Parkrun and Vitality, allowing eligible customers to access automated discounts and benefits.

Future digital development

The partnership with OI allowed the retailer to move with agility while maintaining brand control and flexibility. OI chief executive officer, Joe Till, noted that Sportsshoes.com was clear about its desired outcomes rather than pursuing an application for its own sake.

Cleaver concluded that the primary value of the application lies in its longevity. He noted that the platform supports stronger customer relationships and a more sustainable growth model for the digital business.