SportsShoes.com posts 20 percent increase in Q1 turnover

SportsShoes.com has revealed that its first quarter turnover increased 20 percent. The company also saw acquisition of 140,000 new customers in the same period.

Commenting on the strong start to the latest financial year, SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister, said in a release: “We have developed strong momentum over our first quarter and hope to carry this on throughout the rest of our financial year. We know that if we continue to concentrate on combining outstanding product launches with high profile and empowering activation initiatives, the increased sales and customer numbers will follow.”

Established in 1982, SportsShoes.com offers customers more than 17,000 products from 150 global running and outdoor brands. From a running perspective these include Asics, Nike, Adidas, Hoka and New Balance whilst in terms of outdoor, the brands include Haglöfs, Montane, Rab and Patagonia.

The online running shoes, clothing and outdoor gear retailer, having a turnover of 83.8 million pounds, also said that it secured orders from 200,000 repeat customers during the quarter under review.

The company has attributed the positive start to the year to a combination of successful running shoe launches - including Nike Vaporfly 3, Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 and Hoka Clifton 9 - and activation initiatives like podium 5K breaking 10 event, where British distance runner Emile Cairess broke the European 10-mile run record, and numerous other partnerships with the wider athlete community. These included initiatives with Black Trail Runners, District Run Crew and Snappy Runners.

SportsShoes.com recently opened doors to a 10,750 sq. ft. creative and tech hub adjacent to its Bradford head office and warehouse facilities. Called Unit 2, the hub can accommodate 100 people over two floors and represents a 2.5 million pounds investment as part of the company’s ongoing strategic growth plan.