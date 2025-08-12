SportsShoes.com posts strong growth, sales reach 93.3 million pounds

SportsShoes.com, the online retailer specialising in running shoes, clothing, and outdoor gear, has reported strong financial performance, with sales increasing by 4 percent to 93.3 million pounds for the year ending February 28, 2025. This growth was accompanied by a 13.3 percent rise in EBITDA, reaching 6 million pounds.

The company's managing director, Brett Bannister, commented on the results, stating, “Our vision is to be unrivaled in running, a disrupter of the outdoor category, and Europe’s number one performance destination. It’s striving to achieve this vision which drives our creativity when it comes to customer engagement through physical activations, and customer retention due to an outstanding online shopping experience.”

The company attributes its success to several strategic initiatives. A key element has been its focus on digital innovation, including the launch of its app last August, which has already surpassed 200,000 downloads and now accounts for 12 percent of total revenues. Additionally, the company prides itself on being a "physically present digital retailer," participating in over 100 events, including marathons and festivals, which allowed them to connect with seven million consumers in person. Bannister explained, "A guiding principle for our business is ‘do it first and be remembered.’ By always applying this to our thinking... the result is continuous innovation and improvement."

SportsShoes.com has also benefited from its "super connection strategy" with brand partners like Nike, Hoka, and Adidas. This strategy has led to successful product launches, including the New Balance London Marathon Collection and the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4. Furthermore, the company has expanded its partnerships, notably a collaboration with health insurer Vitality to incentivise a more active lifestyle for its 1.8 million members. The company's commitment to greatness is also reflected in its ambassador and sponsorship programs, which include athletes like Olympic gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson and silver medalists Hayden Wilde and Imani-Lara Lansiquot. Bannister concluded, “Our ambassador and sponsorship programmes with elite Olympic athletes inspire all of us within the business and they embody another one of our guiding principles which is to be ‘driven by greatness.’”