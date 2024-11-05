SportsShoes.com reports YoY increase in outdoor product sales

SportsShoes.com has reported a 13 percent year-on-year increase in outdoor product sales, citing “seasonal conditions” as the reason behind the uptick.

The uptick could be seen across both its UK and international websites over the first six months of its financial year beginning 1 March 2024, during which time it welcomed a 90 million pounds turnover for outdoor gear.

The retailer further reported an increase of 7,000 new customers over this period, reflecting a 13 percent growth, while the total number of unique outdoor customer orders rose by 11 percent.

SportsShoes.com has continued to bolster its outdoor category through the replatforming of its website, which came as part of a 4.6 million pounds investment by the retailer spread over the last three years and built on efforts to increase online personalisation.

In a release, the company’s managing director, Brett Bannister, said: “The outdoor market represents a core opportunity for us as we target new growth opportunities in the UK and overseas.

“As we do with our running and athlete communities, we always look at ways we can complement and excite our established online presence with physical brand activations.

“Underpinning this is our commitment to offering an amazing product range from leading brands and continual efforts to ensure a best-in-class online purchasing experience.”