SportsShoes.com to open creative and tech hub to support growth

Premium online running shoes, running clothing and outdoor gear retailer, SportsShoes.com has announced it is investing 2.5 million pounds in a creative and tech hub to support its continued growth.

Located adjacent to its Bradford head office and warehouse facilities, the creative and tech hub, called Unit 2, will span 10,750 square feet and accommodate an additional 100 people over two floors.

SportsShoes.com said that work has already begun on refurbishing the existing warehouse building to house the company’s digital, marketing, commercial and management teams as part of the retailer’s ongoing strategic growth plan.

Designed by architects, building consultants and interior designers Bowman Riley, the new interior and exterior will embody the SportsShoes.com brand and provide an immersive experience based on run, gym and hike elements. Running will be represented by a racetrack and trainer tree for display, while the gym will have a climbing ladder reference in reception and hiking with bleacher seating that leads to a social space called Park Life.

CGI Image: SportsShoes.com

Unit 2, which is expected to be up and running by the end of the year, will also incorporate collaborative workspaces, quiet working pods, a showroom, meeting rooms, a boardroom, a photography studio, a kitchen and a café.

SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister, said in a statement: “Our vision is to have a creative and tech hub that provides the very best environment for our people, brand patrons and suppliers to collaborate and enjoy. We are now going to make that vision a reality and deliver an outstanding facility that represents and reflects everything the SportsShoes.com brand stands for.

“Unit 2 will play a fundamental role in enabling our continued expansion. We can’t wait to start working from it and welcoming our people, brand partners, suppliers and new employees to the building.”

SportsShoes.com was established in 1982 and offers more than 17,000 products from 150 global running and outdoor brands, including Asics, Nike, Adidas, Hoka, New Balance, Haglöfs, Montane, Rab and Patagonia.