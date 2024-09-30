SportsShoes.com welcomes international sales surge ahead of expansion plans

Footwear and outdoor site SportsShoes.com has reported a 22 percent uptick in international sales for the first half of the latest financial year beginning 1 March 2024.

During this time, the e-commerce retailer also said that it had seen a 17 percent year-on-year growth in European customers, amounting to 75,000 new shoppers. There was a further 18 percent increase in new and existing overseas customer orders, bringing its total for the period to 77,000.

The company currently operates international websites in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, yet said that it was targeting future growth into new markets, including Poland, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In a release, SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister, said that the e-tailer had established a reputation among the UK, and saw an opportunity to do the same in Europe and beyond, where it has seen evidence of its international expansion strategy having a “positive impact”.

Bannister added: “At the heart of this success is our commitment to having a physical presence in the international markets we serve by delivering fresh and exciting brand activations within them. These provide us with multiple opportunities to connect and engage further with our international running and outdoor community.

“We aim to build upon the momentum we have created by continuing to innovate and excite for the benefit of our customers and brand partners as we further expand our overseas business.”