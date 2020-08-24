Spotlight Brands new investment firm launches with 500 million to back up fast-growing brands

Seth Rodsky, co-founder and managing partner of Strand Equity Partners, announced earlier this month the launch of a new 500 million dollars investment firm with the target of backing fast-growing brands.

The new investment firm is called Spotlight Brands and will initially make majority or minority equity investments and acquisitions in the retail, apparel, food, beverage, beauty, fitness, fashion, media, and entertainment industries.

Spotlight will back 10 to 20 companies with checks of approximately 50 million dollars to 100 million dollars per deal, according to a corporate release.

The new private equity firm is backed by Strand Equity Partners, an American consumer growth equity firm investing in consumer brands and services.

Their portfolio includes London-based Sweaty Betty, ready-to-wear luxury fashion label Thom Browne, Flywheel – a leading brand within the boutique fitness category – and Alex & Ani, an apparel and accessories brand.