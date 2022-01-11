Spring Studios to partner with Fashinnovation on year-round activations

New York-based Spring Studios and Fashinnovation have revealed they will be partnering for a number of year-round activations that intend to bring a sense of community to the fashion world.

Activations will include global talks, special projects, a young designer incubator and more, each to be announced as the year progresses.

“At Spring we strongly believe in the power of open innovation as a way to create value via ecosystems,” said Giuseppe Stigliano, global CEO of Spring Studios, in an announcement. “The partnership with Fashinnovation is a significative milestone in this process.”

The Manhatten studio operates as a destination for runway shows, video shoots, special events and other fashion-related business. The new partnership with Fashinnovation hopes to bring more activity to the location.

Similarly, Fashinnovation also acts as a destination for fashion business, offering a digital platform that connects the industry through sustainability, technology, diversity and innovation.

“Fashion is community - it’s impossible to innovate alone,” noted Marcelo and Jordana Guimaraes, the founders of the platform. “Fashinnovation is excited for this partnership with Spring Studios due to their pulse on industry trends with daily strides toward the adoption of innovation for the future of fashion.”

To launch the partnership, the platform will be hosting a live stream of its sixth edition of Worldwide Talks, an event that sees a number of fashion leaders talk to the stage for talks on innovation in the industry. The show will talk place from Spring Studios on February 3, 2022.