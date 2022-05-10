Spring/Summer 2022 fashion advertising campaigns: the top ten
Every season the world's biggest brands hire topflight teams of photographers, stylists and hair and make- up artists to create their advertising campaigns. They feature A-List celebrities and supermodels. Here are the best of the best for SS22.
Burberry SS22
Burberry's campaign features the brand's signature Lola bag; it's quilting inspired by the iconic Burberry check.
Creative Director: Riccardo Tisci
Creative Director & Photographer: Torso Solutions
Director of Photography: Daniel Landin
Models | Bella Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Jourdan Dunn, Ella Richards
Stylist: Suzanne Koller
Makeup: Lauren Parsons
Hair: Soichi Inagaki
Set Designer: Tsang Studio
Diesel 'Library' SS22
This was Diesel's first advertising campaign to celebrate the launch of Diesel Library. Every piece in the Diesel library is designed to minimize impact, incorporating responsibly sourced cotton and other environmentally preferred materials and trims, as well as washes and finishes designed to limit water and chemical usage.
Creative Director: Glen Martens
Creative Director: Christopher Simmonds
Photographer/Director: Frank Lebon
Models: Aron Piper, Toni Braxton, Diezel Braxton, Denim Braxton, Lauren Tsai, Ella Snyder
Stylist: Ursina Gysi
Production Designer: Jabez Bartlett
Gucci ‘Love Parade’ SS22
Alessandro Michele put together a diverse cast of characters for a decadent tea party filled with exotic sugary desserts, dancing and of course fabulous Gucci fashions.
Gucci Creative Director: Alessandro Michele
Creative Director: Christopher Simmonds
Photographers/Directors: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott
Talent: Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Beanie Feldstein, Jared Leto, Jungjae Lee, Alton Mason, Aubrey Hill, Carson Williams, Cici Tamez, Elibeidy Dani, Ellia Sophia, Josephine Chumley, Kaitlyn Cunningham, Karime Bribiesca, Keria Thomas, Kuya Okai, Lex Peckham, Lily McMenamy, Liu Wen.
Hair: Paul Hanlon
Makeup: Thomas De Kluyver
Set Designer: Max Bellhouse
Lanvin SS22
Lanvin Paris's SS 22 campaign features Naomi Campbell in a variety of looks and poses alongside Evan Garcia for Lanvin menswear. Designer Bruno Sialelli created an elegant campaign that befits the oldest functioning Parisian fashion house.
Creative Director: Bruno Sialelli
Photographer: Luis Alberto Rodriguez
Models: Naomi Campbell & Evan Garcia
Stylist: Carlos Nazario
Hair: Jawara
Makeup: Daniel Sallstrom
Production: Holmes Production
Loewe 'Paula's Ibiza' Spring 2022
Paula’s, an iconic boutique that doubled as a club and gathering space, was founded in Ibiza in 1972. Since 2016, Loewe’s designer Jonathan Anderson has collaborated with Paula's founder, Armin Heinemann on a capsule collection with a youthful spirit.
Creative Director: Jonathan Anderson
Photographer: Gray Sorrenti
Models: Akito Mizutani, Ascrime, Binta Diacko, Iannis Ctelin, Dasha Page, Tristan Vasseur, Gaïa Zimmermann, Rayan Mazuel.
Stylist: Benjamin Bruno
Hair: Jawara
Makeup: Petros Petrohilos
Casting Director: Midland
Valentino 'Rendezvous' SS22
For the brand's SS22 campaign, designer Pierpaolo Piccioli featured Zendaya on a studio set in a variety of looks from Couture to casual.
Creative Director: Pierpaolo Piccioli
Photographer: Michael Bailey Gates
Art Director: Riccardo Zanola
DOP: Marcell Rev
Talent: Zendaya
Stylist: Law Roach
Hair: Kim Kimble
Makeup: Sheika Daley
Creative Movement Director: Stephen Galloway
Production Designer: Happy Massee
Production Company: LS Productions
Executive Producer: Emilie Dumas
Jean Paul Gaultier “Le Musée” SS22
The collection features ‘Creation of Adam’, ‘Botticelli’s Birth of Venus’, and Rubens ‘The Three Graces’ applied to simple and sexy pieces like form-fitting tank tops, body-con dresses and flared pants.
Creative Director: Florence Tetier
Photographer: Elizaveta Porodina
Stylist: Georgia Pendlebury
Hair: Olivier Schawalder
Makeup: Cécile Paravina
Manicurist: Sylvie Vacca
Casting Director: Mollie Dendle
Jo Malone SS22
Featuring cologne Moonlit Camomile and candle Lavender and Moonflower, this campaign captures the best of the sleeping experience, in a dreamscape of otherworldly passion.
Photographer | Elizaveta Porodina
Models | Maggie Maurer and Omar Sesayl
Stylist | Harry Lambert
Hair | Malcolm Edwards
Makeup | Isamaya Ffrench
Casting Director | Nachum Shonn
Set Designer | Afra Zamara
Dior ‘Chez Moi’ Summer 2022
The 'Chez Moi' capsule features colorful women's wear and accessories with a pop-art ambiance featuring motifs designed by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo.
Dior Women’s Creative Director: Maria Grazia Chiuri
Photographer: Laura Sciacovelli
Models: Chai Maximus, Jahika Gonzalez, Maryel Uchida
Stylist: Elin Svahn
Set Designer: Alexander Bock
Artist: Pietro Ruffo
Production: AP Studio
Max Mara SS22
The Max Mara Spring/Summer 2022 campaign was inspired by the world of Françoise Sagan and her iconic work ‘Bonjour Tristesse’, the collection boasts her rebellious style and imagination.
Max Mara Creative Director: Ian Griffiths
Creative Director: Edouard Risselet
Photographer: Steven Meisel
Models: Anok Yai, Loli Bahia, Vittoria Ceretti, Yilan Hua
Stylist: Carine Roitfeld
Hair: Duffy
Makeup: Pat McGrath
Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro