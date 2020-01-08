Springfields Outlet celebrates 15 years of turnover growth

When comparing the Christmas school holidays, from December 19, 2019 to January 5, 2020 inclusive, with the same period in 2018, total revenue at Springfields Outlet increased by 2 percent year-on-year. Within this period, the most successful week achieved a 12 percent uplift in total revenue. The destination also enjoyed its busiest Boxing Day sale launch ever with 40 percent of LFL retailers reporting double digit increases.

Across the calendar year of 2019, the leisure and shopping scheme of East England delivered a total revenue increase of 2 percent, with footfall increasing by the same amount. This, the company said in a statement, follows a record-breaking Black Friday week in which the centre achieved its highest ever weekly take; with individual retailers trading up to 51 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Commenting on the update, Ian Sanderson, Director at SLR which developed and asset manages the scheme, said: “We’re proud to have achieved 15 years of consecutive turnover growth, especially within the existing retail climate. Our integrated leisure offer has helped to really support our positioning as a destination. This has been supported further by the array of family-friendly seasonal activities over the past six weeks and further technical developments of our Springfields VIP app. All of which has helped us to stand-out as the destination of choice for the location catchment.”

Owned by the Triton Property Fund and managed by UBS, Springfields Outlet is a 200,000 sq. ft. scheme housing retail brands such as Crew Clothing, Joules, Gap, TM Lewin, Radley, The Cosmetics Company Store, Skechers and M&S, the line-up is complemented by an integrated leisure offer Adventure Land, which includes the UK’s largest JCB Young Drivers Zone, and line-up of cafés and casual dining restaurants.

Picture credit:Coverdale Barclay