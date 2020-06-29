Springfields Outlet posts 11 percent rise in average transactional spend

Since reopening last Monday, on June 15, 2020, average transactional spend at Springfields Outlet and Leisure has increased by 11 percent across the three quarters of stores which have reopened.

The company said in a statement when comparing the first full week of trading with the same period last year, those retailers that were open achieved 70 percent of last year’s total revenue with just 61 percent of the footfall and the company added that more than half of the retailers that were open, achieved better trading results than the same period last year, with over a quarter achieving a double-digit percentage increase.

The company further said that categories including fashion, footwear and home and garden at the 200,000 sq. ft. scheme performed particularly well and reported increased revenue. Springfields Outlet offers outlet retail brands, such as Jack Wills, White Stuff, Crew Clothing, Ernest Jones, Radley, Next, Skechers, Gap and M&S, at up to 75 percent off RRP throughout the year.

New signings, Dune London and Lazy Jacks, are also both due to open in this summer. Additionally, Ubitrac PPE has opened its first outlet store at Springfields Outlet. The 815 sq. ft. unit offers a range of protective masks, infrared thermometers and gloves. Supplying PPE products to the NHS Community Nurses Trusts since 2016, the operator will ensure that all products are offered to the NHS prior to going on sale in-store.

Picture credit:Coverdale Barclay