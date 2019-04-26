Springfields posts positive Easter trading, Q1 sales up 9 percent

Springfields Outlet, on a comparable basis from April 5, 2019, achieved 4 percent total revenue growth year-on-year. In addition, in the first quarter of 2019 the outlet experienced 9 percent revenue growth, compared to the same quarter last year, and a 5 percent increase in footfall. The company said in a statement that the centre has now achieved 14 years of consecutive revenue growth since opening in 2004.

Commenting on the positive trading, Ian Sanderson, Director at SLR, which developed and manages the scheme, said: “These trading figures demonstrate how much the centre has evolved over recent years as we add more attractions and brands. Research by Pragma Consulting shows that outlet shopping combined with leisure is increasingly important in driving footfall to attract visitors looking for a memorable family day-out. This, alongside the extensive events programme across the Easter school holidays, assisted the improved performance.”

Retailers at the scheme include aspirational brands such as Jack Wills, Joules, White Stuff and The Cosmetics Company Store who all signed up in the past 12 months. Demonstrating its confidence in the scheme, international high street fashion retailer Gap has renewed its lease for a further 10 years. SLR has announced another 18 million pounds of investment into a new extension at the centre, which will add an additional 50,000 sq. ft. of retail and casual dining space, and some 19 new units.

Picture:Springfields Outlet via Coverdale Barclay