Springfields reports strong performance across Black Friday week

Compared to full-priced retail destinations, Springfields Outlet reported positive trading and footfall stats for the Black Friday trading period. The company said in a statement, from Monday November 25 to Sunday December 1, 2019, footfall rose by 5 percent when compared with the same period last year, while total revenue grew by 6 percent year-on-year.

Commenting on the Black Friday trading, Ian Sanderson, Director at SLR, which developed and asset manages the scheme, said: “The strong trading performance Springfields is experiencing is testament to the environment at the destination. Attracting visitors from a really broad catchment, with significant numbers travelling more than 90 minutes, it’s a real destination for the East Midlands and parts of East Anglia. This is evidenced by the trading and footfall stats which illustrate how positively Springfields is trading in comparison to the wider, full-price sector.”

Springfields witnesses busy Black Friday week

The company added that the same week was the busiest sales week on record for Springfields, beating last year’s record by 3 percent. Every category at the destination reported increased trading stats with fashion and beauty retailers such as Crew Clothing, Joules, Jack Wills, The Cosmetics Company Store, Next Outlet and The Body Shop performing especially well, with stores trading up to 51 percent on a like-for-like basis. The outlet has achieved 14 years of consecutive revenue growth since opening in 2004, with an average occupancy rate of 98 percent.

The 200,000 sq. ft. scheme is home to 50 outlet stores such as Jack Wills, Joules, White Stuff, Fat Face, Crew Clothing, The Cosmetic Company Store, Gap, Next and Skechers. Further demonstrating the success of the scheme, it has been announced that 18 million pounds will be invested into a new extension at the centre. The proposed design, the company further said, will add an additional 50,000 sq. ft. of retail and casual dining space, and some 19 new units, attracting opportunity for further brands at the centre.

Picture credit:Springfields Outlet via Coverdale Barclay