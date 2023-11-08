Ssense names Haein Dorin as global head of partnerships

Luxury ecommerce platform Ssense has announced the appointment of Haein Dorin as global head of partnerships.

Dorin joins Ssense after over five years at Highsnobiety where she most recently served as senior vice president and general manager. ‌ “I’ve been a long time admirer of Ssense’s buying direction and distinct point of view, and I’m excited to build on that foundation to grow the brand’s community across partnerships, talent and influencers at a global scale,” said Dorin. ‌ The company said in a statement that Dorin is a seasoned executive and partnerships curator with more than a decade of experience building brands and teams at the intersection of editorial, technology and culture. She has been recognized by Luxury Daily as a Luxury Woman to watch in 2023. Dorin has held leadership positions at Highsnobiety and Condé Nast. ‌ Dorin sits on the board of Comme Si, a luxury sock and loungewear brand and volunteers as creative director and community lead of Manhattan Youth, a non-profit community centre offering programming for children, families, adults, seniors and teens.