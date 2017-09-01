Stadium Goods to expand to Europe

This Fall, Stadium Goods will expand into the European market through an exclusive partnership with Zalando, Europe's biggest online platform for fashion. Zalanda features over 2000 brands for men, women and children. Stadium Goods products will first rollout to Germany for a testing phase before it expands to the rest of Europe.

"As a leader in the sneaker market, we're excited to be partnering with Europe's premiere online shopping destination," said John McPheteres, Stadium Goods co-founder and CEO. "We believe together, Zalando and Stadium Goods will offer sneaker enthusiasts the authenticity and selection European consumers have long been asking for."

Via the Zalando Partner Program, brands and retailers can connect their own e-commerce stock to the Zalando fashion store, giving customers a broader assortment of products to select from. Articles are integrated into the Zalando catalogue and shipped directly by Stadium Goods. For sellers at Stadium Goods, this partnership increases the visibility of the sneakers they're selling across multiple channels — Stadium Good's e-commerce website, flagship Soho retail store, as well as Zalando's European platform with more than 21 million active customers.

Nike gives LeBron his proverbial roses early with this retro of the Air Zoom Generation. Hit the link in bio to shop our feed. StadiumGoods.com / 47 Howard St. NYC #StadiumGoods #Nike #Lebron #LebronJames #NikeBasketball A post shared by Stadium Goods (@stadiumgoods) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Carsten Keller, vice president of direct-to-consumer at Zalando said: "Stadium Goods' presence at Bread & Butter makes it a truly unmissable event for the European streetwear cognoscenti and this exclusive partnership with Zalando's Partner Program positions us as a key destination for Europe's community of discerning sneakerheads."

In Fall 2015, Stadium Goods ushered in the next generation of consumer retail with the unveiling of stadiumgoods.com, offering sneaker enthusiasts the most premium, innovative and customer service-focused approach to buying and selling highly coveted footwear, apparel and lifestyle goods.