Stand Out For Good launches new activewear brand 'AS Revival', appoints brand president

US fashion and lifestyle company Stand Out For Good has launched a new activewear brand called AS Revival.

The brand will soon open its first brick-and-mortar locations in Colorado, Tennessee, South Dakota, and North Carolina.

Stand Out For Good also announced Jonathan Mugler as AS Revival’s president.

Mugler has over 20 years of fashion retail experience, having worked at brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic, and Victoria's Secret.

“I am proud and overjoyed to join Stand Out For Good and lead this beautiful and inspiring new brand,” Mugler said in a statement.

“AS Revival is welcomed by a family of successful brands that are dedicated to making a difference for their guests and communities around the world. I look forward to seeing the brand and company continue to grow,” he said.

Stand Out For Good CEO and chair Aaron Walters welcomed Mugler to the team, and said his “industry experience, focus and dedication” will help “grow a successful new brand and continue our commitment to offering an uplifting and welcoming customer experience”.