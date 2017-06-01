Stand4 Socks hits crowdfunding target early

Ethical sock brand Stand4 Socks, founded by Manchester-based entrepreneur Josh Turner, has hit its crowdfunding total with more than 2-weeks to go.

Stand4 Socks aims to change the world one pair of ethical bamboo socks at a time, by donating to one of 11 different global causes such as planting 10 trees or vaccinating 3 children against measles in its ‘buy one, give one’ business model.

“I have always loved colourful, eccentric socks, but also I am conscious of the issues some people face in the world today,” explains Turner. “Therefore my start-up was always going to build a social purpose at its core from day one.”

On Indiegogo, Stand4 Socks was asking for 10,000 pounds, but the crowdfunding campaign has already hit more than 160 percent to over 16,700 pounds with 17 days left to back the brand.

The 10,000 pounds target was to help the brand place a minimum order of bamboo yarn, while the 15,000 pounds target has meant that the brand can launch new office-friendly designs as part of its collections. New targets are at 17,000 pounds, which will allow it to add an embroidered cause logo on the ankle of every sock as well as its own, and if it can hit 25,000 pounds it will be able to launch its functional cotton sports socks.

The vision of the brand centres around the raising the question, “What if Socks could change the World?”, and every pair of socks is linked to an international non-profit cause, meaning that consumers can support a specific charity with each pair of socks they buy. There are ‘impacts’ to support in more than 14 countries for 11 different causes through the brand’s 20 plus design collection.

Causes include supporting 12 days of education, planting 10 trees, vaccinating 3 kids, providing one years of safe water, a night in a safe house, making land safe landmines, powering a hospital, offering micro-loans, as well as giving a pair of socks to a homeless person. They are working with charities including WarChild, Womankind, Water.org, and Power Up Gambia.

Image: courtesy of Stand4 Socks