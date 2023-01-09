Starco Brands to acquire clean beauty brand Skylar

Starco Brands has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Skylar, a maker of fragrances that are hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin.

Founded in April 2017 by Taiwanese American, Cat Chen, Skylar offers clean fragrance with nature-inspired scents that are hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin, vegan, and cruelty-free. Its Eau de Parfums have quickly attracted a loyal following as it employs a strict ingredient policy with 100 percent transparency. Its products are free of toxic chemicals and made with sustainable ingredients, Skylar is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and hypoallergenic.

Under the terms of the deal, Skylar will operate as a separate business unit within Starco Brands and will continue to be led by Chen.

Ross Sklar, founder and chief executive at Starco Brands, said in a statement: "We are so happy to welcome Skylar to the Starco Brands family. Cat Chen and her team have done an incredible job pioneering and building a ground-breaking, clean, beautiful, premium, incredibly well-scented, and recyclable fragrance brand that most thought impossible just a few short years ago.

“With a strong retail, DTC and subscription business, we look forward to working with Cat and her team to take Skylar to the next level and build the next industry power brand.”

Starco Brands has been on a path to invent and acquire behaviour-changing technologies and brands. It recently acquired Art of Sport, the athlete-inspired personal care brand co-founded by Kobe Bryant, in September 2022, and has embarked on an aggressive growth plan to launch new products and expand into new consumer categories.

For Skylar, Starco Brands said that they are “looking forward to building upon the clean fragrance platform to introduce new, breakthrough products,” and introducing the clean beauty brand to its “strong partners” such as Sephora and Nordstrom.