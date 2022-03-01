Stateless Group launches incubator programme for underrepresented entrepreneurs

Stateless Group, a venture company set out to support emerging brands, has launched a fashion incubator programme dedicated to uplifting underrepresented founders.

The programme, which aims to provide a full 360 offer, looks to bolster early-stage start-ups through connections with established brands and company partners with the hope of aiding in their success.

Those selected to receive funding will also be provided with mentorship and the tools needed to launch an apparel brand.

Participants will receive access to merchandising expertise from Neiman Marcus Group, a 100,000 dollar low-interest loan from Pursuit, marketing and PR support from SGPR and further product design services from Stateless Inc., as well as other partner collaborations.

The programme is currently planning to support two apparel brands once a year through the structured programme, with applications for the first round opening March 3.