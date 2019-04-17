Stefaniamode rebrands as Modes

WWD has reported that luxury Italian multi-brand store Stefaniamode has rebranded as Modes SpA as part of its re-branding strategy as the retailer works on expanding both online and offline.

“In order to take on the global challenges of today’s luxury market, we wanted to ensure the company is eloquently conveying our new direction, while staying in line with the company’s growth,” said Aldo Carpinteri, founder and chief strategy and development officer at Modes, to WWD.

Over the past several years, Stefaniamode's e-commerce site has become a premiere destination for luxury fashion lovers across the globe, even managing to compete with sites like Moda Operandi and Net-a-Porter. To further compete in the online luxury shopping sector, Modes will be building up their warehouse operations to create a more omnichannel experience. The company's brick-and-mortar stores will also be seeing a facelift courtesy of an architecture firm they have hired to first revamp their Portofino and Forte Village boutiques.

Each Modes stores will also begin carrying an exclusive set of collaborations as part of the company's goal to deliver a more unique shopping experience to its customers. Stefaniamode also sells on Farftech, giving them access to sell to 180 countries, and contributing to the digital sales which make up 65 percent of the company's activity.