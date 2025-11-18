Stefano Ricci: Turnover exceeds 152 million euros amid global expansion

Italian menswear specialist Stefano Ricci presented its new AW26/27 collection and, in doing so, also provided insights into current plans and the current financial year.

Highlights include a new store in Rome, located on Via Bocca di Leone, and a new store in Washington, D.C., the sixth in the US. The brand has also launched a new equestrian apparel line and unveiled a new campaign for the AW26/27 menswear collection. This campaign, filmed entirely in Patagonia, premiered last night at the Teatro Niccolini, Florence's oldest theater.

The Florentine company has many plans for the coming months. True to its roots, it continues to support craftsmanship, including through the recent acquisition of Moleria Locchi, a benchmark of Florentine artistic craftsmanship. As Niccolò Ricci, chief executive officer of Stefano Ricci spa, explained yesterday: “Our commitment to craftsmanship remains at the forefront. We are also dedicating ourselves to training many tailors."

New mono-brand store openings planned for Rome and Washington DC

Ricci continued: “In a geopolitical context still marked by significant uncertainty, after years of sustained growth, we recorded a slight decline in revenue at the end of the third quarter. Turnover as of September 30 stood at over 152 million euros, showing single-digit growth in the retail network, which now includes 82 stores worldwide.” The year 2024 closed with a turnover of 233 million euros, 90 percent of which was generated abroad.

In addition to the Washington DC store, the brand will also open a shop in Rome on Via Bocca di Leone, scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. This joins its existing locations in Milan; Florence; Castelfalfi; and Porto Cervo. Meanwhile, Casa Stefano Ricci Singapore is now operational, marking the brand's second presence in Southeast Asia, specialising in fine dining, cigar lounge and hospitality services.

Stefano Ricci, Look 11 Mirador Bader Valley Credits: © Moggi Studio - Courtesy of Stefano Ricci spa