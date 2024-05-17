Stella McCartney-backed Radiant Matters secures 1.2 million pound investment

Innovative materials start-up Radiant Matters has snapped up a 1.2 million pound investment from Sustainable Ventures alongside other impact-driven and deep tech investors as it looks to fuel its ongoing growth.

Based in London, the company develops shimmer and colour effects from plant-based cellulose that can be applied across a number of industries, including cosmetics and textiles.

Its textile products in particular, which have so far largely been accessible via B2B channels, mimic colourings seen in nature through the use of cellulose nanocrystals that create structural tones reminiscent of peacock feathers, butterfly wings and beetles, among other things.

Radiant Matter’s mission is to help manufacturers and brands in the process of moving away from microplastics and toxic colourants, having already worked with Stella McCartney and Been London, both of which opted to use the company’s BioSequin embellishments.

Now, the startup is hoping to begin expanding its offering, with the latest investment being crucial to its future growth, particularly in the realms of research and development, IP development and scaling its manufacturing capacity.

In a release, Sustainable Ventures said the strategic investment “addresses key global challenges around the damaging use of petroleum, resource consumption, carbon emissions, mining associated with human rights issues and microplastic pollution in our manufacturing sectors”.

The firm continued: “Our support will be focused on expanding their commercial roadmap, supporting governance and accelerating their technical development.”