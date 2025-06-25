Stella McCartney backs new initiative to close 710 billion dollar nature finance gap

English fashion designer and sustainability advocate Stella McCartney CBE is one of the main backers of a new cultural platform, The Nat, created to protect nature.

Bringing together an expanding network of driven individuals and organizations dedicated to environmental protection and restoration, its core mission focuses on mobilizing the private investment capital essential to address the substantial 710 billion US dollars shortfall in nature-based funding requirements.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch The Nat," said Gail Gaillie, Founder of The Nat, in a statement. "This is a first-of-its-kind celebration of nature that combines the creative forces of art, fashion, film, food, and music. We're bringing together the world's most influential tastemakers and changemakers to capture global attention and ensure that nature receives the significant funding it desperately needs."

New initiative for environmental advocacy backed by Stella McCartne, M. Sanjayan, Wanjira Mathai & Harrison Ford launches

Making its debut in London on June 25 as part of London Climate Action Week, the new initiative offers an unprecedented approach to environmental advocacy. The program unites influential leaders from business, science, research, society, philanthropy, and culture to strengthen awareness of the environment and accelerate conservation efforts.

Other influential names backing The Nat from the fashion, music, arts, and environmental aid include Harrison Ford (actor & nature advocate), M. Sanjayan (Conservation International CEO), Joerg Koch (Founder & Editor-in-chief of 032c), Wanjira Mathai (Managing Director WRI Africa), Titouan Bernicot (Coral Gardeners CEO), and Sabrina Elba (Actor, Model & Advocate).

"We're proud to be partnering with The Nat, raising vital funds for impactful nature restoration projects across the world," said M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International, in a statement. "Nature underpins our economy, society, health, and wellbeing. It gives so much to our global culture. Yet, for too long it's been undervalued and is in a perilous position. The Nat offers a large-scale, solutions-oriented approach to halt and reverse nature loss in line with our global targets."

Sir David Attenborough & Stella McCartney to be honored at inaugural Nat Gala

The launch of The Nat comes three months ahead of the highly anticipated inaugural 'NAT Gala,' set to take place in New York City on the evening of the UN General Assembly, September 9. The cultural fundraising event aims to secure 20 million US dollars in charitable contributions for essential habitat restoration initiatives under the 'Trees & Seas' program, executed in collaboration with Conservation International.

The Nat Gala aims to highlight the fundamental importance of nature to human existence and those who champion it through several creative disciplines, including music, film, fashion, and food. The fundraiser will also honor Sir David Attenborough for his exceptional contribution to environmental stewardship and celebrate Stella McCartney for her pioneering work in sustainable fashion innovation.

"Nature doesn't exist in isolation from culture – it inspires our best art and provides the foundation for all creative expression," said Sabrina Elba, Actor, Model & Advocate for The Nat, in a statement. The Nat represents a powerful recognition that those of us who have been given platforms in fashion, music, and art have a responsibility to use our voices for the planet that sustains us all. This initiative offers a tangible way for our industries to ensure that the natural world continues to thrive for future generations of artists and cultural innovators."

Included in The Nat are the Nature Stewards, a diverse group of nature specialists, public figures, advocates, and policy leaders, all driving impact within their respective spheres of environmental influence. Each will lend their voice to The Nat's unified commitment to safeguarding nature.

"Nature is sacred: our first teacher and our oldest home. For generations, Indigenous and local communities have listened to her wisdom and lived in rhythm with her seasons," said Wanjira Mathai, Managing Director for Africa and Global Partnerships at the World Resources Institute, in a statement. "In partnering with The Nat, I hope we rekindle that reverence and raise the support needed to invest in their guardianship and what has long sustained us."

Beyond the Nat Gala, the newly launched initiative will focus on four main sectors: food, fashion, finance, and futures, positioning them as critical levers in advancing nature conservation and ecological preservation in its year-round Solution Series.

The inaugural Nat Gala will be presented in partnership with The Climate Pledge, Deloitte, Global University Systems, Mastercard, Salesforce, and Unicef. Other organizations supporting the Nat ongoing Solutions Series include the Eat Foundation, Earthshot, Nature2, and EcoAdvisors.