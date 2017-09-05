Stella McCartney signs new swim and lingerie license

Stella McCartney has signed a new swimwear and lingerie license with ISA SpA. The agreement calls for ISA to manufacture, produce and distribute Stella McCartney lingerie and swimwear worldwide beginning in fall 2018. ISA will maintain Stella McCartney's commitment to sustainable ethics and vegan friendly products.

“Lingerie has been a personal obsession of mine for a long time and I have always been inspired by it. While for swimwear I want to encourage women to feel confident and comfortable about themselves and in what they are wearing,” McCartney said to *WWD*. “This is an important new chapter for us at Stella McCartney and I feel that we have found the perfect partner for us, who really understands our brand and will bring together quality, ability and a high level of commitment to take us to this next chapter.”

McCartney first launched lingerie in 2008. In 2016 she launched swimwear.

Price points for her swimwear collection range from 95 to 425 dollars. Price points for lingerie range from 35 to 450 dollars.

Growth has been a major focus for McCartney over the past several years. In addition to adding swimwear and lingerie, last year she also added men's to take advantage of the growth in the menswear sector.

"Our mission is to support the brand DNA, core values and social responsibility beliefs thanks to a team that leverages our product know-how, luxury market knowledge and a dedicated sales strategy,” said Mila Zegna, chief executive officer of ISA Spa, said in a statement.

“This new partnership with ISA Spa will take the Stella McCartney lingerie and swim product category to the next level by combining a high level of technical knowledge and expertise in increasing the brand’s positioning and growth potential across international markets,” said Frederick Lukoff, McCartney’s CEO.

ISA is no stranger to working with luxury brands, with a history of working with brands like Jimmy Choo and DSquared.

According to IBIS World continued economic growth is expected to fuel industry growth for swimwear and lingerie over the next five years. However, increased competition from other retail industries could stifle some of that growth.

photo:via Stellamccartney.com