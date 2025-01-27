Stella McCartney takes back full control of her brand from LVMH

British fashion designer Stella McCartney has taken back full control of her eponymous fashion house.

In a press release sent this Monday, January 27, 2025, Stella McCartney announced the repurchase of the minority stake held by luxury fashion house LVMH, “after more than five years of fruitful collaboration.”

According to the statement sent out by the group headed by Bernard Arnault, the reacquisition is said to reflect Stella McCartney’s “desire to write a new page on her story independently, after working closely with the Group to strengthen the fundamentals and governance of her House.”

Following the reacquisition of her fashion house, Stella McCartney will continue to advise Bernard Arnault and LVMH’s executive team on sustainability issues as Global Ambassador on Sustainability.

Stella Mc Cartney, named "Person of the Year 2024" by PETA

The announcement comes after Stella McCartney was named “the leading brand for luxury, sustainable, and vegan pieces” by pro-vegan association PETA in December 2024. The launch of its winter 2024 campaign “It's About F**king Time to Save the Animals” supported the brand's commitment to animal rights.