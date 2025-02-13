Steve Madden Acquires Kurt Geiger for 289 million pounds

Steve Madden is acquiring British footwear and accessories retailer Kurt Geiger.

The US fashion company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kurt Geiger for approximately 289 million pounds (approximately 360 million dollars), Steve Madden announced Thursday. The group is acquiring the footwear retailer from a group led by the British private equity firm Cinven.

“We are thrilled to be adding Kurt Geiger London, a brand that has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, with this acquisition,” said Edward Rosenfeld, CEO of Steve Madden. “Its differentiated and aspirational positioning in the market – coupled with its alignment with our strategic initiatives to expand in international markets, the accessories category, and direct-to-consumer channels – makes this a highly attractive and complementary addition to our portfolio.”

In addition to its core Kurt Geiger London brand, Kurt Geiger's brand portfolio also includes the KG Kurt Geiger line and the footwear brand Carvela. The company also operates shoe concessions in British luxury retailers such as Harrods and Selfridges, offering both its own brands and other labels.

In the twelve months ended February 1, 2025, Kurt Geiger achieved estimated revenue of approximately 400 million pounds (499 million dollars).

“We couldn’t be prouder of the progress our team has made in recent years to build Kurt Geiger London into a globally recognized fashion brand,” said Neil Clifford, CEO of Kurt Geiger.

Despite the growth of recent years, Clifford sees the company in an early stage with significant expansion opportunities. Therefore, they see Steve Madden, with its global infrastructure, as the right strategic partner to realize this potential.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.