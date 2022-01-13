Steve Madden and Dolce Vita newest to explore resale market

As resale continues to grow, more and more retailers are beginning to explore the market and investigating ways to fit the system into their brand. Recurate, a circular economy tech company, has revealed two more players joining the resale game in the US: footwear companies Steve Madden and Dolce Vita.

Each retailer will be home to peer-to-peer marketplaces, allowing customers to sell their previously owned shoes directly on their sites. Steve Madden’s Re-Booted and Dolce Vita’s Re:Vita both hope to bring a significant circular opportunity to the footwear community as a whole.

“Footwear is one of the fastest-growing sectors of resale and we could not be more excited to partner with both Steve Madden and Dolce Vita as two of our first footwear brands,” Adam Siegel, Recurate’s co-founder and CEO, said in a release. “At Recurate we aim to make resale easy for brands and consumers across all sectors and price points. Steve Madden and Dolce Vita are two iconic brands taking a huge step toward circularity and we are proud to be working with them to bring peer-to-peer resale to their customers.”

On the new platforms, users can submit their own product photos and select a recommended price to then be authenticated and approved by the brands. They will also have access to original product photography, colourways and shoe styles. Everything from vintage to current products can be sold through the site.

While Steve Madden’s Re-Booted is now live on its site, Dolce Vita’s Re:Vita is scheduled to launch on its own e-commerce site from February 22. So far, both sites will only be available to the US markets with plans to go international not yet indicated.