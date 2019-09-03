Stitch Fix buys digital wardrobe service Finery

Stitch Fix is in a phase of growth. The online personal styling service has purchased the technology from Finery, a digital wardrobe startup founded by model Brooklyn Decker and journalist Whitney Casey.

Finery announced the news in an email sent to its users on Friday. The message stated, "Our original goals were to be a productivity platform for our busy users, to disrupt a space (your closet) that hadn’t seen much change in decades, and champion fellow female-led companies. With your support, we’ve done this for the last four years."

The email continued, "While we stand behind the motivation for the platform and innovation in the patented technology we developed, we’ve decided it is time to close Finery’s wardrobe doors."

Finery's technology utilized its user's e-receipts from clothing purchases to auto-populate a personal virtual wardrobe, which users could then access via an app to keep track of their garments and assemble outfits.

Stitch Fix has purchased this patented technology from Finery. "We couldn’t be happier to have the technology we’ve worked so hard to build in their hands," Finery's founders concluded in their email.

Finery users can download their wardrobes until September 6. The company also assured its users that it will not share any email addresses or personal identifiable information with Stitch Fix.