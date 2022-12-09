Stitch Fix introduces travel insurance package

Stylist platform Stitch Fix has announced the launch of its ‘Travel Style Insurance’ programme which aims to offer travellers support in the case of lost luggage.

The package will be available to all travellers, regardless of whether they are a Stitch Fix member or not.

For those who have signed up to the insurance and have ultimately lost their luggage, Stitch Fix said it would provide five complimentary items curated by its stylists to match the style of the customer.

It comes as the retailer reported a 200 percent increase in mishandled baggage compared to pre-pandemic levels, with the initiative formed as a solution to the issue.

The promotion will run from December 5, 2022, to January 5, 2023, covering the festive season.

Those interested can email the company with a copy of their lost baggage claim form, with clients able to access up to 50 free ‘fixes’.

Additionally, the platform said it will provide up to 50 promo codes valued at 500 dollars to individuals with proof of lost luggage.