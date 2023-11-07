Stitch Fix names new chief product and technology officer

Personal styling service Stitch Fix has announced the appointment of Tony Bacos as its chief product and technology officer, beginning immediately.

Bacos, who will report to CEO Matt Baer, has been tasked with driving product innovation, optimising the platform’s client experience and growing the business.

As part of his role, Bacos will work with Stitch Fix’s team on utilising its data science capabilities and stylist expertise to strive towards establishing deeper connections between its stylists and clients.

In a release, Baer noted that the company had been centred around providing an easier way for people to style and build their wardrobes, adding: “Although we do this well today, I believe we have an opportunity to do it even better, and product and technology are fundamental to that.

“Tony’s expertise in ecommerce, proven track record building products that solve customer needs, passion for fashion retail, and strong leadership skills made him the right choice for this important role.”

Bacos joins Stitch Fix from home service plan provider Frontdoor, where he held the position of chief digital officer and led the company through its digital transformation.

Prior to that, he served as chief product and technology officer at Amazon Fashion, where he had been credited with leading a “successful turnaround of the business”.