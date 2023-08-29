Stitch Fix officially confirms UK exit

Personal styling platform Stitch Fix has confirmed its departure from the UK market after it was heavily impacted by the current macroeconomic climate.

In early June, the company had revealed it was mulling the decision to exit from the country in the fiscal year 2024 after its net revenue dropped by 20 percent for the third quarter of the current financial year.

Its decision had ultimately stemmed from its ongoing strategic refocusing, initiated in a bid to improve efficiency and maintain profitability.

Stitch Fix made its official announcement in an Instagram post, where it said in a statement: “Stitch Fix was inspired by a very human problem: to help people look and feel their best by finding clothes they love.

“Over the past four years, we’re proud to have helped thousands of people in the UK discover their personal style. Now, we’re sorry to say that our Stitch Fix UK journey is coming to an end.”

In light of its closure, Stitch Fix is offering customers a discount of up to 70 percent on the garments they want to keep from their styling boxes.

Individuals can also continue to schedule boxes over the coming months, as it aims to slowly wind down orders and come to a complete stop by October 31.

Stitch Fix’s UK platform offered clients pieces from over 100 third-party brands, including the likes of Hobbs, Dune, Seasalt, Ted Baker and Levi’s.