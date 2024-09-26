Stitch Fix Q4 revenues decline by 12.4 percent

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix reported fourth quarter net revenue of 319.6 million dollars, decreased by 12.4 percent or by 18.3 percent adjusted for the impact of the extra week.

Gross margin for the quarter of 44.6 percent, increased by 50 basis points, net loss was 35.7 million dollars and diluted loss per share was 29 cents. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was 9.5 million dollars.

“We are executing our transformation strategy with discipline and, during the fourth quarter, we delivered results at the high end of our guidance on both the top and bottom line,” said Matt Baer, chief executive officer, Stitch Fix.

Net revenue for the full year of 1.34 billion dollars, decreased by 16 percent or 17.4 percent adjusted for the impact of the extra week in 2024.

Gross margin was 44.3 percent, net loss was 118.9 million dollars and diluted loss per share was 99 cents, while adjusted EBITDA was 29.3 million dollars.

For the first quarter ahead, Stitch Fix forecasts revenues to be in the range of 303 million - $310 million dollars, down between 15 to 17 percent and adjusted EBITDA in the range of 14 to 28 million dollars.