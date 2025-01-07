STL acquires couture brand Christian Lacroix

French couture brand Christian Lacroix is ​​being acquired by Spanish company Sociedad Textil Lonia (STL). The deal is being described as a "private transaction," Vogue Business reports.

The Christian Lacroix brand was previously owned by the Falic Group, which also owns US retail group Duty Free Americas. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Christian Lacroix is ​​a French fashion designer, famous for his extravagant, theatrical designs and use of rich colours and luxurious fabrics. He founded his own eponymous fashion house in 1987, which quickly rose to fame for innovative combinations of traditional couture elements and modern influences, such as the striking "le pouf" skirt and daring corsets.

His work was often inspired by theater, ballet, and historical costumes, and his shows were known for their spectacular use of color and drama. Despite his artistic success, his fashion house failed to turn a profit and was sold in 2009.

Now, the Christian Lacroix brand is to fall under the ownership of STL, the Spanish designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of the fashion brands Purification Garcia and CH Carolina Herrera. The company was founded in 1997 and currently operates more than 600 stores in Europe, America and Asia.