StockX adds women’s luxury shoes to resale catalogue

Resale platform StockX has announced new additions to its online offering with the launch of women’s luxury shoes.

It comes as the retailer noted that more than a third of its users are women, a segment it has said is only continuing to grow.

The offer will cover pieces from the likes of Chanel, Gucci, Prada and Christian Louboutin.

The company added that it is planning to introduce further luxury footwear brands throughout 2022 and into next year.

While its particular expansion efforts will be focused on women’s styles, it will also be introducing broader footwear offerings for men.

As part of the launch, StockX added a ‘Shoes’ category to its homepage in the hope of making it easier to search for the recently-added segment.

It adds to the platform’s rare, luxury handbags and accessories offer which has been available via the site for years.

“As our platform has grown, our customer base has diversified and we’ve built an even stronger relationship with our female customer base,” said Cynthia Lee, vice president of sneakers, apparel, and accessories at StockX, in a release.

She continued: “In addition to serving this growing audience, the launch of women’s luxury shoes offers new benefits to our seller community. StockX sellers in Europe, in particular, have an immense opportunity to diversify their business and meet the growing demand from buyers in the US and other parts of the world.”